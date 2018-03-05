Fire causes serious damage to home on Nabors Lane

An overnight fire caused serious damage to a home on Nabors Lane on Monday morning.

That's right around the corner from McNair Junior High and Rolling Hills Elementary.

The fire first started around 8 p.m. Sunday night in a very small part of the house. Two people were inside when that started. Both individuals got out of the home.

A busy morning for Huntsville firefighters as they battle this house fire on Nabors lane near Pulaski Pike and Winchester Road. @SheliaOConnor will have an update this AM on @waff48 pic.twitter.com/gADOmxtPQG — Trent Butler (@trentnews) March 5, 2018

The second 911 call came in around 3:15 a.m. when the fire then rekindled and was fully engulfed when fire crews got back on the scene.

No one inside the home at that time. Investigators are not sure what started the fire.

The electricity was completely cut off from the first fire call.

Crews are investigating. Fire officials on the scene wouldn’t say if they suspected anything suspicious.

