Eric: Scattered showers throughout Monday

Isolated to scattered rain will continue off and on this afternoon under mostly cloudy to overcast skies, highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Rain will clear west to east throughout the overnight, but we could see a lingering shower or two towards Sand Mountain during the morning commute.

DON'T FORGET! We Spring forward this weekend into Daylight Saving Time.



Saturday

Sunrise: 6:03 am

Sunset: 5:49 pm



Saturday

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 6:50 pm pic.twitter.com/AfL9nUTql7 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 5, 2018

Rain totals over the next 24 hours will range from 0.25" to possibly 0.75". Once that rain clears out early Tuesday we will see some nice clearing!

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Tuesday looks great with the 60s and sunshine by the afternoon. From there things change again with a cold front coming through dropping temperatures as we move into the middle of the week. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be on the chilly side of things with high temperatures into the mid to upper 40s!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48