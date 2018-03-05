Eric: Scattered showers throughout Monday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Eric: Scattered showers throughout Monday

By Brandon Spinner, Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

Isolated to scattered rain will continue off and on this afternoon under mostly cloudy to overcast skies, highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Rain will clear west to east throughout the overnight, but we could see a lingering shower or two towards Sand Mountain during the morning commute. 

Rain totals over the next 24 hours will range from 0.25" to possibly 0.75". Once that rain clears out early Tuesday we will see some nice clearing! 

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Tuesday looks great with the 60s and sunshine by the afternoon. From there things change again with a cold front coming through dropping temperatures as we move into the middle of the week. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be on the chilly side of things with high temperatures into the mid to upper 40s!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-05 06:24:27 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

  • Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

  • Former NASCAR driver Rick Crawford charged with attempted enticement of a child

    Former NASCAR driver Rick Crawford charged with attempted enticement of a child

    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:47 PM EST2018-03-05 01:47:16 GMT
    Rick Crawford (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)Rick Crawford (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

    Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

    More >>

    Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly