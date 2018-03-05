Brandon: Scattered showers throughout Monday

I hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather this weekend! Sadly, after drying out a bit this weekend we have more moisture on the way today and overnight.

You’ll need the umbrella throughout the day today, as we will have scattered showers with us for much of the day. Rain will come and go, staying on the light side for most of the day today.

Overall, we will stay mild with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s with a light south wind at 5 to 10 mph likely. While today we will see scattered showers today, as we head into the late evening and overnight rain will become steadier and heavier.

DON'T FORGET! We Spring forward this weekend into Daylight Saving Time.



Rain will be the heaviest overnight just around or after midnight and then should clear out as we move through the early morning hours on Tuesday. Rain will clear west to east throughout the overnight, but we could see a lingering shower or two towards Sand Mountain during the morning commute.

Rain totals over the next 24 hours will range from 0.25” to possibly 0.75”. Once that rain clears out early Tuesday we will see some nice clearing! Tuesday looks great with the 60s and sunshine by the afternoon.

From there, things change again with a cold front coming through dropping temperatures as we move into the middle of the week. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be on the chilly side of things with high temperatures into the mid to upper 40s!

