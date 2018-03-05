Brad: Rain ending soon; cooler temps ahead

Scattered off and on rain showers will continue through the evening hours with more widespread rainfall arriving after the 9 p.m. hour. An isolated rumble of thunder is also possible with lows falling into the upper 40s.

Rain ends very early Tuesday morning with rapidly clearing skies. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be cooler thanks to winds out of the north and west. Highs will be below average in the middle to upper 40s.

Expect widespread frost by Thursday morning as lows will be in the lower 30s. Upper 20s are expected Friday morning.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday with seasonal highs in the lower 60s.

Next week looks to be just a bit below average with highs in the 50s.

