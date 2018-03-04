Moms Demand Action forms new chapter in Huntsville

The national grassroots organization, Moms Demand Action, chartered a new chapter in Huntsville Sunday.

"Everybody wants their kids safe, nobody wants a shooting at their school or place of worship or at a movie theater,” chapter leader, Jill Smyth said.

The organization prides themselves on their diversity. Leaders say they have a large mix of liberals, conservatives, anti-gun activists and NRA members. It’s because of that diversity that they’re one of the best groups to find balanced solutions, according to a state leader, Anne Leader.

TONIGHT @ 5 ??: A mom shares her emotional story about the time her child was at school when shots were fired! How the work she plans to do with @MomsDemand works to end that reality for other families. @waff48 — McKinley Strother (@mckinleystv) March 4, 2018

"Our interests are making our background check system stronger. We know that in states that have closed the loopholes in background checks that we see 47% fewer women shot by intimate partners, 47% fewer gun suicides, 48% fewer gun trafficking and 53% fewer officers shot in the line of duty,” Leader says.



Smyth says over the next few months they'll work to fully form the chapter and then work with legislatures on both sides of the aisle to hopefully find that change.

