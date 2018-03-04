Suspect in Madison shooting detained by police

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Autumn Ln. in Madison

Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Madison just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Autumn Ln.

We're told that the male victim and the suspect are roommates and that an altercation between the two escalated to gunfire.

The suspect has been detained by police.

