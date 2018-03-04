Suspect in Madison shooting detained by police - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Suspect in Madison shooting detained by police

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Autumn Ln. in Madison Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Autumn Ln. in Madison
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Madison just before 6 p.m. Sunday. 

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Autumn Ln.

We're told that the male victim and the suspect are roommates and that an altercation between the two escalated to gunfire. 

The suspect has been detained by police. 

