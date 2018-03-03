Athens HS soccer team dedicates game to Parkland victim

The game of soccer is a very competitive sport, but when it comes to ladies soccer they say they're tougher than the men.

So when they found out one of their family members in the sport, 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff passed away after the shootings in Parkland, Florida, nearly three weeks ago, they needed to do something

"I could never imagine something like that happening to one of my teammates. I don't know what I'd do without any of them,” Georgia Chandler, soccer player at Athens High School says.



Chandler and her team dedicated their game to Alyssa by wearing red, Stoneman Douglas school colors, with the words “Play on Alyssa” written on.

Chandler says while she'll never meet Alyssa, she feels her spirit on the field during every game.

“You can't live in fear all the time. I'm just gonna keep living life and be courageous while I do it."

In a personal message to Alyssa’s family, Chandler says she cannot imagine their pain but reminds them that there is an entire soccer community always in their corner.



From one Eagles family at Athens High to another at Stoneman Douglas—play on!



The team plans on sending that picture along with personal messages and flowers to Alyssa's family just to let them know they're thinking about her.

They are encouraging other soccer teams to share their team photos with the hashtag #PlayForAlyssa.

