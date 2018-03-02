Anti-gun violence march in Decatur Saturday

Putting an end to senseless violence. That’s the message from organizers of a march to end gun violence.

The family of 21-year-old Adrian “AJ” Porter and Decatur Youth Services are holding a youth march on Saturday.

On Jan. 1, a barrage of bullets went flying outside the Palladium Event Center on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville, hitting several people, including Porter. He died the next day at the hospital.

The march from Decatur City Hall to Daikin Amphitheater will take place Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

"It's about my brother, but it's not just about my brother because if you've lost a loved one because of gun violence or any type of violence at all I would appreciate it if you came,” said Porter's sister, Brittney Taylor.

There will also be a gun "turn-in" at the event. Decatur Youth Services is asking the public to turn in weapons to a Decatur police officer who will be stationed at Daikin Amphitheater.

Taylor expects hundreds of people to march Saturday. If you want to march, it’s free with no signup required.

