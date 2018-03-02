Cordova wins 4A state basketball championship over Madison Acade - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Cordova wins 4A state basketball championship over Madison Academy

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFF) -

The Cordova Blue Devils won their first state basketball championship on Friday. The boys team was victorious over the Madison Academy Mustangs for the 4A title.

The Mustangs (24-12) kept a considerable lead for most of the game until the Blue Devils (26-90) tightened it up in the fourth quarter. Cordova got a break when when Isaac Chatman stole the ball in the last few seconds but was fouled on the break. He made both free throws to secure the 56-54 win.

[WATCH REPLAY: Madison Academy vs. Cordova championship game]

The Mustangs early game was spot-on with them leading at the half by 33-25.

