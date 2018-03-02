Cordova wins 4A state basketball championship over Madison Academy

The Cordova Blue Devils won their first state basketball championship on Friday. The boys team was victorious over the Madison Academy Mustangs for the 4A title.

The Mustangs (24-12) kept a considerable lead for most of the game until the Blue Devils (26-90) tightened it up in the fourth quarter. Cordova got a break when when Isaac Chatman stole the ball in the last few seconds but was fouled on the break. He made both free throws to secure the 56-54 win.

The Mustangs early game was spot-on with them leading at the half by 33-25.

