Cordova wins 4A boys basketball championship over Madison Academy

The Cordova Blue Devils won their first state basketball championship on Friday. The boys team was victorious over the Madison Academy Mustangs for the 4A title.
The Mustangs (24-12) kept a considerable lead for most of the game until the Blue Devils (26-90) tightened it up in the fourth quarter. Cordova got a break when Isaac Chatman got the ball in the last few seconds but was fouled on the break. He made both free throws to secure the 56-54 win.
[WATCH REPLAY: Madison Academy vs. Cordova championship game]
What a game! The @CocaCola score board says it all. Congratulations to @chsbasketball10, your AHSAA Class 4A Boys State Champions! The Blue Devils defeated @mamustang 56-54. Congratulations to both teams for great seasons! #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/vsTepOf4DT— AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 3, 2018
Shoutout to #ISAACCHATMAN of @chsbasketball10, your @WilsonSportingG Star ?? of the Game! #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/Ru6iLGuFoB— AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 3, 2018
The Mustangs' early game was spot-on with a halftime lead of 33-25.
Your @CocaCola HALF TIME Scoreboard: @ chsbasketball10 trails @mamustang 33-25 in the Boys 4A State Finals. #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/X5N0UidV3a— AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 3, 2018
