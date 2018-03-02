Madison Academy wins 4A girls basketball championship - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison Academy wins 4A girls basketball championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison Academy Mustangs beat the Deshler Tigers for the 4A girls state basketball title.

The Mustangs (28-7) led the Tigers (33-3) with a final score of 56-43.

Almost half of the lady Tigers' score came from Jayden Langford, whose 22 points helped them keep their lead throughout the game.

Their nine steals, four blocks and 43 points allowed also earned the Mustangs the Go Build Alabama Defense of the Game.

The Mustangs kept their lead up with 22-19 at the half.

