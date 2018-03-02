Madison Academy wins 4A girls basketball championship

The Madison Academy Mustangs beat the Deshler Tigers for the 4A girls state basketball title.

[WATCH REPLAY: Madison Academy vs. Deshler championship game]

The Mustangs (28-7) led the Tigers (33-3) with a final score of 56-43.

Congratulations to the @mamustang, your AHSAA Class 4A Girls State Champions! The Mustangs defeated @Loyal2Mission 56-43. Congratulations to both teams for great seasons! #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/b0Ke0wzzss — AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 3, 2018

Almost half of the lady Tigers' score came from Jayden Langford, whose 22 points helped them keep their lead throughout the game.

Their nine steals, four blocks and 43 points allowed also earned the Mustangs the Go Build Alabama Defense of the Game.

The Madison County Mustangs are your 4A Girl's State Champions! ??



After their 56-43 win over @Loyal2Mission in tonight's game, the Mustangs take the title for the second year in a row! Congratulations, @mamustang!



Brackets provided by @eatatjacks! pic.twitter.com/xHtTraQgBp — AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 3, 2018

With 9 steals, 4 blocks and 43 points allowed in the 4A Girls State Finals, the @mamustang earned the @GoBuildAlabama Defense of the Game! #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/XcnvdIfttd — AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 3, 2018

The Mustangs kept their lead up with 22-19 at the half.

Heading into the 4th Q , Mustangs hit a 3 to end the Q head back up 5

@Loyal2Mission 29@mamustang 34#StateFinals @AHSAA_sports #Ball4ItAll — AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48