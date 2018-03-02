Madison Academy wins 4A girls basketball championship

The Madison Academy Mustangs beat the Deshler Tigers for the 4A girls state basketball title.
The Mustangs (28-7) led the Tigers (33-3) with a final score of 56-43.
Congratulations to the @mamustang, your AHSAA Class 4A Girls State Champions! The Mustangs defeated @Loyal2Mission 56-43. Congratulations to both teams for great seasons! #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/b0Ke0wzzss— AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 3, 2018
Almost half of the lady Tigers' score came from Jayden Langford, whose 22 points helped them keep their lead throughout the game.
Their nine steals, four blocks and 43 points allowed also earned the Mustangs the Go Build Alabama Defense of the Game.
The Madison County Mustangs are your 4A Girl's State Champions! ??— AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 3, 2018
After their 56-43 win over @Loyal2Mission in tonight's game, the Mustangs take the title for the second year in a row! Congratulations, @mamustang!
Brackets provided by @eatatjacks! pic.twitter.com/xHtTraQgBp
With 9 steals, 4 blocks and 43 points allowed in the 4A Girls State Finals, the @mamustang earned the @GoBuildAlabama Defense of the Game! #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/XcnvdIfttd— AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 3, 2018
The Mustangs kept their lead up with 22-19 at the half.
At the end of first half, @mamustang leads @Loyal2Mission 22-19. Check out the @CocaCola scoreboard: pic.twitter.com/qKzrbKP0y7— AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 2, 2018
Heading into the 4th Q , Mustangs hit a 3 to end the Q head back up 5— AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 2, 2018
@Loyal2Mission 29@mamustang 34#StateFinals @AHSAA_sports #Ball4ItAll
