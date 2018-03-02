Wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 72 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 72

Wreck at US 72 east of Shields Road (Source: WAFF) Wreck at US 72 east of Shields Road (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler made a mess of Highway 72 traffic on Friday.

A picture from the scene shows another car involved in the accident.

One westbound lane of Highway 72 is blocked while crews respond to the wreck.

No word yet on if anyone is injured.

