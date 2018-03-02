Accident at Oakwood and Pulaski Pike slowing traffic - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

First Alert Weather Day

Accident at Oakwood and Pulaski Pike slowing traffic

(Photo courtesy: Wade Blackwell/AI News Press) (Photo courtesy: Wade Blackwell/AI News Press)
(Photo courtesy: Wade Blackwell/AI News Press) (Photo courtesy: Wade Blackwell/AI News Press)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A car was heavily damaged in a traffic accident on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville on Friday.

It's not clear how the crash happened.

Police responded to the intersection of Oakwood and Pulaski Pike just after 4:30p.m Friday.

Multiple lanes will be shutdown until crews can move the vehicle.

No word on if the accident led to any serious injuries.

 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 72

    Wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 72

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-03-02 23:28:03 GMT
    Wreck at US 72 east of Shields Road (Source: WAFF)Wreck at US 72 east of Shields Road (Source: WAFF)
    Wreck at US 72 east of Shields Road (Source: WAFF)Wreck at US 72 east of Shields Road (Source: WAFF)
    A wreck involving an 18-wheeler made a mess of Highway 72 traffic on Friday. A picture from the scene shows another car involved in the accident. One westbound lane of Highway 72 is blocked while crews respond to the wreck. No word yet on if anyone is injured. Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
    A wreck involving an 18-wheeler made a mess of Highway 72 traffic on Friday. A picture from the scene shows another car involved in the accident. One westbound lane of Highway 72 is blocked while crews respond to the wreck. No word yet on if anyone is injured. Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>

  • Accident at Oakwood and Pulaski Pike slowing traffic

    Accident at Oakwood and Pulaski Pike slowing traffic

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-03-02 23:13:17 GMT
    (Photo courtesy: Wade Blackwell/AI News Press)(Photo courtesy: Wade Blackwell/AI News Press)
    (Photo courtesy: Wade Blackwell/AI News Press)(Photo courtesy: Wade Blackwell/AI News Press)
    A car was heavily damaged in a traffic accident on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville on Friday. It's not clear how the crash happened. Police responded to the intersection of Oakwood and Pulaski Pike just after 4:30p.m Friday. Multiple lanes will be shutdown until crews can move the vehicle. No word on if the accident led to any serious injuries.   Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
    A car was heavily damaged in a traffic accident on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville on Friday. It's not clear how the crash happened. Police responded to the intersection of Oakwood and Pulaski Pike just after 4:30p.m Friday. Multiple lanes will be shutdown until crews can move the vehicle. No word on if the accident led to any serious injuries.   Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>

  • Pastor: Gunman threatens to kill terrified Huntsville church members

    Pastor: Gunman threatens to kill terrified Huntsville church members

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:03 PM EST2018-02-27 02:03:21 GMT

    A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.

    More >>

    A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly