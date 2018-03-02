Accident at Oakwood and Pulaski Pike slowing traffic

A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the fawn's mass was 35 pounds and the python weighed 31.5 pounds.More >>
According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the fawn's mass was 35 pounds and the python weighed 31.5 pounds.More >>
A bus driver from Georgia faces two charges after a bus he was driving crashed on I-81 on Friday morning in southwest Virginia.More >>
A bus driver from Georgia faces two charges after a bus he was driving crashed on I-81 on Friday morning in southwest Virginia.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>