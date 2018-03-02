Accident at Oakwood and Pulaski Pike slowing traffic

A car was heavily damaged in a traffic accident on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville on Friday. It's not clear how the crash happened. Police responded to the intersection of Oakwood and Pulaski Pike just after 4:30p.m Friday. Multiple lanes will be shutdown until crews can move the vehicle. No word on if the accident led to any serious injuries. Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

