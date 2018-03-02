Plainview wins 3A boys basketball championship in overtime

The Plainview Bears beat the Hillcrest Jaguars on Friday to win the 3A boys basketball championship.



The Bears (34-2) had to stage a comeback after giving up the lead to the Jaguars (23-3) in the 3rd quarter.



Plainview won the game 78-75 in overtime.



The Bears went into halftime with a 35-25 lead over Hillcrest. The Jaguars, thanks to the skills of leading scorer Kobe Bradley, took the 44-42 lead late in the 3rd.

The Jaguar faithful erupted after a 3-point score from Karahn Salter gave the team a five point cushion.

A trio of critical three-point scores, two from Caden Millican and one from Jeffery Armstrong, seemingly put the Bears back in control with a 57-49 lead with 3:29 left in the game.

The Jaguar defense answered the call once again and cut the Plainview lead to just 61-58 with 1:19 left in the game.



A late Hillcrest rally, topped with a score made with just 5 seconds left in the game, tied up the game 66-66.



Plainview attempted a layup with a second left in the game, but the shot was blocked.

The Bears started overtime with a 3-point shot from Koby Tinker.



Koby Bradley of Hillcrest answered with his own 3-points to tie the game 69-69.



The Jaguars pulled ahead with a layup from Ryan Nettles to make the game 71-69.



Senior Clay Cooper of Plainview nailed a 3-point shot to give the Bears a 73-72 lead with a minute to go.

The Bears forced a turnover and drained :20 off the clock before drawing a foul.



Plainview's Millican drained both of his shots to make the lead 75-72.



However, Hillcrest answered quick with a 3-point shot to tie the game with :30 left in overtime.



The Bears needed to score quick. A long pass to a wide open Millican on the bottom corner gave the Junior just moments to answer.

What better way to win a state basketball championship than with a 3 pointer at the buzzer in overtime! Congratulations @PlainviewHoops @waff48 pic.twitter.com/ORMtHt4nFo — Tony Looney (@TLBama1) March 2, 2018

Millican didn't miss a beat. He delivered one more 3-point shot as time expired to give Plainview the 78-75 victory. He ended the game with 37 points for the Bears.

What a game! Congratulations to the @PlainviewHoops Bears, your AHSAA Class 3A Boys State Champions! The Bears defeated @HHS_Evergreen 78-75 in an exciting OT. Congratulations to both teams for great seasons! #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/thbkDqZmsA — AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 2, 2018





