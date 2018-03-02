Athens motorist tries to kill bicyclist with vehicle, police say

An Athens man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he hit someone with his vehicle.

Athens police say they got a call from Athens-Limestone Hospital on Monday about an accident victim that had come to the emergency room for treatment. The person told workers he was riding his bike on Hines Street when a vehicle hit him. He also said he believed he was intentionally hit by a man he had been in an altercation with last week.

Police said the man was sedated before investigators could interview him and was flown to Huntsville Hospital.

On Tuesday, the victim came to the police department and talked with investigators about the incident. He told investigators the name of the person that he had been in the altercation with.

On Friday, investigators interviewed Ronnie Lee Pylant Jr., 30. They said Pylant told them he was in an altercation with the victim last week but didn’t say what it was about. According to police, Pylant said he saw the victim on Hines Street an intentionally him with the vehicle he was driving.

Pylant was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

