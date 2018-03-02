Pisgah wins 3A girls basketball championship

The Pisgah Eagles won the 3A State Girls Basketball championship over the Lauderdale County Tigers on Friday.



The Eagles (31-1) won the game 62-59 over the Tigers (35-3).



[FULL REPLAY: Lauderdale County vs Pisgah championship game]



The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, but Pisgah fought hard in the 2nd. The Eagles went into the half with the 30-27 lead.

Class 3A girls State Championship between Pisgah and Lauderdale County at the @AHSAA_hoops

Stay with @waff48 for updates!#Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/1oPDHaeJMW — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) March 2, 2018

The game remained extremely close after the half and teams were tied 49-49 with 7:14 left in the game.

Pisgah leads 30-27 at the half of the 3A Girls Championship.



Annie Hughes with 16 pts for Pisgah.



Allie Craig Cruise with 12 pts for Lauderdale County.#Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/F8nk1N9ddA — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) March 2, 2018

Lauderdale County's Allie Craig Cruce, who scored 26 points, helped keep the Tigers ahead. Lauderdale County even had a four point lead with 2:25 thanks to a score by Tamia Waltkins.



However, Pisgah's Kaylee Vaught hit a three to help bring the game to a 58-58 tie with 1:21 left.



Hannah Tate went to the line for Lauderdale County and made one free throw to give her team the one score advantage.



Pisgah's Bailey Law would be fouled moments later. Law scored on both and gave her team the 60-59 lead with 50 seconds left in the game.

Pisgah goes up one 60-59 after the free throw.

Timeout on the floor.

48.7 seconds left in the 4th quarter#Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/K9f9ESavy6 — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) March 2, 2018

Annie Hughes of Pisgah would help seal the victory with two more scores of her own to make the score 62-59 with 18 seconds left in the game.



The Eagles ran out the clock after a missed Lauderdale County attempt to end the game.

Congratulations to the #PISGAH Eagles, your AHSAA Class 3A Girls State Champions! The Eagles defeated @Countyhoops1 62-59 in an exciting finals match. Congratulations to both teams for great seasons! #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/vEevXbNu0r — AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 2, 2018





Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48