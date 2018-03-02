Samson defeats Sand Rock in girls 2A basketball championship - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Samson defeats Sand Rock in girls 2A basketball championship

BIRMINGHAM , AL (WAFF) -

The Samson Tigers edged out Sand Rock on Friday morning to claim the 2A state basketball title.

The game, which game down to the final minute, ended with a 69-65 victory for the Tigers.

Samson held the lead for the majority of the game, but the Wildcats kept within striking distance.

The Tigers seemed to have the game in firm control with a 50-36 lead late in the 3rd.

However, Sand Rock staged a rally to bring the game within 8 points. Samson Senior Latascya Duff, who scored 32 points for the Tigers, fouled out of the game with 1:10 left in the game.

Sand Rock brought the game within four points, but Samson was able to hold on for the title.





 

