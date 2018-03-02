Samson defeats Sand Rock in girls 2A basketball championship

The Samson Tigers edged out Sand Rock on Friday morning to claim the 2A state basketball title.



The game, which game down to the final minute, ended with a 69-65 victory for the Tigers.



[WATCH NOW: Samson vs Sand Rock game replay]



Samson held the lead for the majority of the game, but the Wildcats kept within striking distance.

A high scoring affair in the Class 2A final. After 1Q, Sand Rock leads Samson 22-20. LaTascya Duff has 14 for Samson. — Justin McNelley (@Justin_WSFA) March 2, 2018

The Tigers seemed to have the game in firm control with a 50-36 lead late in the 3rd.



However, Sand Rock staged a rally to bring the game within 8 points. Samson Senior Latascya Duff, who scored 32 points for the Tigers, fouled out of the game with 1:10 left in the game.

Comeback Alert! AHSAA 2A Girls Finals. #SandRock is within 8 pts of #Samson. End of 3rd Q, Samson 52, SandRock 44. #Ball4ItAll — AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 2, 2018

Sand Rock brought the game within four points, but Samson was able to hold on for the title.

The #Samson Lady Tigers's are the 2018 2A Girls State Finals @RussellAthletic State Champions! Final score: 69-65! #Ball4ItAll pic.twitter.com/7TGRRJ4aht — AHSAA State Finals (@AHSAA_hoops) March 2, 2018











