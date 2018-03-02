Redstone Federal Credit Union to hosts free seminars

As we head into severe weather season, preparation is the key to protecting yourself, your family, and your finances. With that in mind, Redstone Federal Credit Union is hosting free seminars during the month of March to get you ready.

All seminars are free and are held at The Atrium, 220 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, which is Redstone’s main branch location.

Preparing for Natural Disasters is March 8, 2018, at 6 p.m.

How to Minimize Your Exposure to Fraud is March 13, 2018, at 3 p.m.

Caring for Aging Parents is March 20, 2018, at 11:30 a.m.

A panel of experts will be available to answer your questions and provide you with additional resources as needed.

To reserve your seat visit REDFCU Seminars or call 800-234-1234 for more information.

