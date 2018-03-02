Police continue to investigate Dawson Terrace shooting

Police responded to the 600 block Dawson Terrace on reports of a shooting Thursday in Huntsville.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot to the arm. He was transported by HEMSI.

Investigators say according to a witness at the house, the victim and offender had been drinking when an argument ensued. The offender walked to the front door and fired shots at the victim.

The offender then fled the residence on foot. The victim was conscious and sitting in the house when officers arrived.

A witness in the house says the offender was wearing gray sweatpants and a dark shirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48