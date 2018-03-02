Huntsville man facing of possession of child porn charges

Matthew Wilson is charged with possession of child pornography.

He worked at the Marathon Gas Station on Holmes Avenue.

Marathon found pornographic images on a computer in the store back in January. They reported to police.

Police took the computer for forensics and was able to identify Matthew Wilson as a suspect based on forensic evidence and information from the company’s investigation.

Wilson was taken into custody by police.

