Huntsville man facing of possession of child porn charges

Matthew Wilson (Source: Huntsville Police Department) Matthew Wilson (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
Matthew Wilson is charged with possession of child pornography. 

He worked at the Marathon Gas Station on Holmes Avenue.

Marathon found pornographic images on a computer in the store back in January. They reported to police.

Police took the computer for forensics and was able to identify Matthew Wilson as a suspect based on forensic evidence and information from the company’s investigation.

Wilson was taken into custody by police.  

