Graco recalls highchairs due to fall hazard; sold exclusively at Walmart

Graco is recalling highchairs that have been sold exclusively at Walmart due to a fall hazard.

The recall involves Graco Table2Table, 6-in-1 highchairs with model number 1969721. The 6-in-1 highchairs convert to six different modes, including a traditional highchair, a booster seat and toddler chair and table.

The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots. The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table highchair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over when they were in it.

Graco Children’s Products Inc. is based out of Atlanta, GA.

