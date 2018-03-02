Kat: Sunny skies through the weekend

Good morning and happy Saturday! We finally made it to the weekend--and a sunny one!

Early morning lows will dip into the low-mid 30s so patchy frost is possible but dry air should keep frost from becoming widespread early today.

Dress in layers today because sunny skies will help warm temperatures into the low 60s by the afternoon. It will be a great day to head outside on a hike or to play a round of golf.

Despite the beautiful weekend forecast, many area lakes and rivers will still be recovering from flooding so try to push any boating/fishing plans back to another weekend.

Clear skies will lead to another cool evening with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s by dinner. Overnight lows will dip down into the low 30s again.

A frost or even freeze is possible, especially on Sunday morning.

Rain returns to the forest Monday and becomes more widespread overnight as a cold front passes through.

This cold front will cool our high temperatures down into the 40s and 50s for the middle and end of the work week.

We will dip back down into the 20s by Thursday and Friday morning next week.

Have a great weekend!

