Kat: Finally, some sunshine with frost potential tonight

Happy Friday! Sunshine finally makes a comeback today with clear blue skies and dry weather returning to the forest. It will be breezy today with winds from the north around 10-15 mph, helping to push in cooler air from the north.

Temperatures will stay cooler today with highs only reaching the mid-upper 50s as the cooler air moves in. Temperatures tonight will cool off quickly due to clear skies so be sure to bring a jacket with you to any evening plans.

You didn't think winter was over did you..? The 6-10 day outlook showing a black of colder air will make its way in later next week. Could see temps in the 20s! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/EQMxHqHCeH — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 2, 2018

Overnight lows will dip into the low-mid 30s so patchy frost is possible but dry air should keep frost from becoming widespread.

This weekend is looking sunny and dry with highs in the 60s but lows dip back down into the low-mid 30s! A frost or even freeze is possible, especially on Sunday morning.

Despite the beautiful weekend forecast, many area lakes and rivers will still be recovering from flooding so try to push any boating/fishing plans back to another weekend.

Rain returns to the forest Monday and becomes more widespread overnight as a cold front passes through. This cold front will cool our high temperatures down into the 40s and 50s for the middle and end of the work week.

