Eric: Widespread frost expected overnight

A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
Alabama halted the execution of an inmate who had argued that his veins were too damaged for lethal injection, because medical staff did not think they could connect the intravenous line by the time the death...More >>
Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.More >>
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.More >>
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>
The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.More >>
