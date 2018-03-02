Eric: Widespread frost expected overnight

Clear skies will stay in place this evening with low temperatures falling to near freezing.

Widespread frost is expected in the Tennessee Valley overnight.

Sunday will be another very nice afternoon with highs in the middle 60s and abundant sunshine.

Cloud cover will begin to increase late Sunday night. Scattered rain showers will develop after the midnight hour through the morning commute.

Off and on shower activity is expected Monday with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

The heaviest and most widespread rainfall will move in late Monday night through early Tuesday morning. This rain shower activity will end by mid-morning Tuesday.

Cooler air and clear skies settle in for Wednesday, temperatures will be well below average in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s on Thursday and Friday morning. A hard freeze is possible, so cover any sensitive vegetation.

Temperatures will rebound by next weekend with highs back in the 60s.

Rain and storms are likely late Saturday into Sunday.

