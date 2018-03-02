Eric: Showers possible on your morning commute

Cloud cover will increase this evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the middle 40s.

Scattered, light rain showers will move into areas west of I-65 for the morning commute.

Off and on rain showers will continue for Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees.

The heaviest rain and even an isolated thunderstorm will move in late Monday night, these showers should move out by the morning commute Tuesday.

Skies clear Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s again.

Cooler air filters in by Wednesday with highs well below average in the upper 40s, temperatures could even cool into the upper 20s by Thursday and Friday morning.

We are tracking the potential for rain and thunderstorms next weekend.

