Brandon: Finally, some sunshine with frost potential tonight

Grab a jacket this morning, you are going to need it! We are much cooler out there this morning as temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s and low 40s across to Tennessee Valley. That is because we finally have clear skies!

Late last night we started to clear round and we continued that overnight last night, and we should see plenty of clear sky throughout your Friday. Plenty of sunshine on the way for today, however, it will be a bit cooler than what we are used to.

High temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 50s today, with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. Get used to this sunshine because will have plenty of it through the weekend.

Our cold overnight trend will continue into the weekend as well, make sure you are bringing your plants inside are covering them because we do have that chance for a frost both Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures could even hit the freezing mark.

Overall all weekend looks fantastic, high temperatures expected to be into the low 60s on Saturday with the mid to upper 60s on Sunday, light wind expected as well with plenty of sunshine.

A nice dry weekend on the way, however early next week Monday into Tuesday does look like we could see some more rain, however, it does not look to be too heavy at this time.

A quick look at the end of next week does have overnight temperatures getting back to the low 30s, with a cooler trend for afternoon temperatures. These will likely stay in the upper 40s and low 50s.

