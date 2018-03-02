Brad: Chilly nights this weekend

The weekend is here, and the sunshine is back too!

Expect some chilly nights and cold mornings with scattered frost likely in most areas both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Afternoon highs will be near 60 on Saturday and closer to 66 Sunday.

Rain chances return along with the chance for a few thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Another shot of colder air will arrive by the middle of next week. Temperatures by Thursday night could be in the middle to upper 20s so prepare for another late season frost and freeze.

Have a great weekend.

