School photographer accused of sexual misconduct at Franklin County school

The Franklin County sheriff’s office and school system both confirm they're investigating sexual misconduct by a contracted school photographer.

The alleged misconduct happened at Tharptown School.

Franklin County School Superintendent Greg Hamilton said he received reports about the misconduct yesterday. The details have not been confirmed yet.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said he doesn’t know the exact number of students who have come forward with allegations but says it's around 10.

Officials confirmed the alleged abuser is not a direct school employee. Officials said the photographer worked for a company contracted to do school photos. The Sheriff's office was not able to confirm the name of the company.

WAFF 48 News is working with the sheriff’s office and school system to bring you more information as this story develops.

