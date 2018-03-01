Weather satellite with Huntsville tech goes into space

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying the NOAA Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, or GOES-S. Launch was on March 1, 2018. (Source: NASA)

An innovative piece of weather equipment, featuring technology designed in Huntsville, went into space on Thursday.

The GOES-S satellite launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 4:02 p.m.

The GOES-S carries a Geostationary Lightning Mapper. It's designed to watch for lightning. Data forecasters can use the information to track storms better.

The satellite went up on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V that was built in Decatur.

GOES-S was redesignated as GOES-17 after it reached geostationary orbit.

NASA reports it is the second satellite in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites R series.

