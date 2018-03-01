Huntsville-built weather satellite goes into space

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA’s GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. (Source: United Launch Alliance)

An innovative piece of weather equipment built in Huntsville went into space Thursday.

The GOES-S satellite launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 4:02 p.m.

The Goes-S carries a Geostationary Lightning Mapper. It's designed to watch for lightening so that data forecasters can use the information to track storms better.

The weather satellite was built at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. And it will go up on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V that was built in Decatur.

GOES-S will be redesignated GOES-17 after it reaches geostationary orbit.

It is the second satellite in NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites R series.

