Brandon: First Alert Weather Day for flooding threat Thursday

Today is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due to more heavy rain and flash flooding potential.

More rain out there this morning. It has been persistent and heavy across Middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama through the overnight and early morning hours. The heavy rain is expected to really pick back up during the morning commute and through lunchtime today.

The more rain we see throughout the morning, the greater our risk of some more flash flooding. Several spots have already seen more than 3 inches of rain and we could likely wind up with anywhere from 4-6” as a storm total.

Radar estimations show that places in Middle Tennessee & NW Alabama have seen 3 to 4 inches! The Huntsville area has seen roughly 1.5 to 2 inches according to radar estimations. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/CUlo0UAUqu — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 1, 2018

As the cold front moves through this morning we won’t just see some heavy rain, but also could see some stronger storms bring some strong winds. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible.

It looks like we will finally see a break from the rain early this afternoon between 1 and 3 P.M. The rain will wrap up as the wind turns to the north and west driving in some drier and cooler air.

Through the overnight tonight, we will continue to clear out but that means cooler temperatures for the start to your Friday. Expecting the upper 30s and low 40s across the Tennessee Valley on Friday morning.

4 AM RADAR UPDATE: Some breaks in the rain this morning, but we are still seeing some heavy rain in some spots. More on the way this morning #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/68fAf2CtEQ — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 1, 2018

Friday will be cooler than a normal day but still, we should see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s.

It keeps getting better from there, this weekend is looking very nice with plenty of sunshine temperatures into the low to mid-60s both Saturday and Sunday, however, the mornings to look chili. Both mornings we will see temperatures into the low to mid-30s with a chance at frost.

