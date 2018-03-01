Brad: Rain letting up through weekend - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Brad: Rain letting up through weekend

(WAFF) -

River flood warnings will continue into the weekend. Local emergency official urge people to stay off the water this weekend due to dangerous boating conditions.

The weather will get back to normal and we will be rain free until Monday.

It will be a little chilly but just about right for the first weekend in March. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Friday with a breeze from the north at 5-10.

Morning lows over the weekend will be in the lower to middle 30s so expect some frost to start the day on Saturday and Sunday.

If you got ahead of the season and planted your spring garden you will need to cover your plants. We expect more frost and a possible freeze later next week.

Have a great night.

