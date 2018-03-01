Staying safe while driving in heavy rain

With the amount of rain we're expecting this morning, we want to help you stay safe on the roads.

Driving During Heavy Rain

First thing people need to remember is to slow down

You also want to make sure you have your head lights are on

Leave as much space between you and the car in front of you

Most importantly, avoid standing water and turn around don't drown

Give yourself a little extra time to get to work or to school

Make sure you put your cell phone down while your driving as well and limit any distractions.

The key to avoiding hydroplaning is to slow down altogether.

How To Avoid Hydroplaning

Along with slowing down, make sure your cruise control is off

If you have a stick shift car, drive in a lower gear, avoid hard breaking

And you want to avoid puddles and standing water

If you do hydroplane, remember not to panic, take your foot off the gas pedal, and steer away from traffic if you can

Driving through flood waters can cause some serious damage to your car. You can get damage to your engine, transmission, electrical system if your car has electronics inside.

Car damaged caused by flooding

Get your car inspected right away, this isn't something you want to just wait out.

Your engine and transmission are the most vulnerable to damage.

You also need to contact your insurance company to figure out what kind of damage it will cover

Sometimes, signs of car damage may not be noticeable for a few months to sometimes a year

So it's always best to get your car checked even if you didn't drive through high flood waters

Of course, the best way to avoid any car damage is to avoid driving through flooded waters altogether.

