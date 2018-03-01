Staying safe while driving in heavy rain - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Staying safe while driving in heavy rain

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

With the amount of rain we're expecting this morning, we want to help you stay safe on the roads.

Driving During Heavy Rain

  • First thing people need to remember is to slow down 
  • You also want to make sure you have your head lights are on
  • Leave as much space between you and the car in front of you
  • Most importantly, avoid standing water and turn around don't drown
  • Give yourself a little extra time to get to work or to school
  • Make sure you put your cell phone down while your driving as well and limit any distractions.

The key to avoiding hydroplaning is to slow down altogether. 

How To Avoid Hydroplaning

  • Along with slowing down, make sure your cruise control is off
  • If you have a stick shift car, drive in a lower gear, avoid hard breaking
  • And you want to avoid puddles and standing water
  • If you do hydroplane, remember not to panic, take your foot off the gas pedal, and steer away from traffic if you can

Driving through flood waters can cause some serious damage to your car. You can get damage to your engine, transmission, electrical system if your car has electronics inside.

Car damaged caused by flooding

  • Get your car inspected right away, this isn't something you want to just wait out.
  • Your engine and transmission are the most vulnerable to damage.
  • You also need to contact your insurance company to figure out what kind of damage it will cover
  • Sometimes, signs of car damage may not be noticeable for a few months to sometimes a year
  • So it's always best to get your car checked even if you didn't drive through high flood waters

Of course, the best way to avoid any car damage is to avoid driving through flooded waters altogether.

