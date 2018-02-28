Crime Stoppers: Wallet, checkbook stolen from vehicle

Huntsville police say this man stole a wallet and checkbook on McCullough Avenue on Jan. 23, 2018. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

This week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers focuses on a theft case.

The crime occurred on Jan. 23 in the 1400 block of McCullough Avenue. Huntsville police say the offender stole someone’s wallet and checkbook out of a vehicle. Various checks were cashed at local Wells Fargo ATMs. Police say the offender also tried to use the victim’s card, but they had already been deactivated.

Video surveillance captured a still shot of the offender outside of a local ATM as he was in a vehicle.

If you know this person, please call Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

