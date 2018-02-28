6-hour standoff in Athens ends peacefully

Athens police were standoff with a theft suspect for hours on Scotland Drive on Feb. 28, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

A standoff in Athens ended peacefully after about 6 hours.

Police say they went to a home on Scotland Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to look for a theft suspect. When they arrived, they ran the tag on the vehicle in the driveway and learned it was stolen out of Decatur. Police said they found the suspect in the house, but he refused to come out.

Police said they were "extremely concerned" because he had posted a picture of two pistols on social media the night before.

Police called in his family and friends to try to get him to come outside peacefully.

Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jaylon Edward Jordan, eventually stuck his head out a window and spoke with an officer. Meanwhile, other officers got him into custody. There was a brief struggle but no one was injured, according to police..

Jordan was charged with first-degree theft of property. Police say he will face addtionial charges after questioning.

