6-hour standoff ends peacefully in Athens

A standoff in Athens ended peacefully after about 6 hours.

Police say they went to a home on Scotland Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. They were looking for a suspect who had a theft warrant when they spotted a car stolen out of Decatur. Police said they found the suspect in the house, but he refused to come out.

Police say it took officers, family and friends to talk him into a peaceful surrender.

The man's name has not been released. He faces a theft charge right now, but police say more charges are likely.

