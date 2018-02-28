Person of interest in custody in Decatur double fatality - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Person of interest in custody in Decatur double fatality

Decatur police say two people were fatally shot on Clearview Street on Feb. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF) Decatur police say two people were fatally shot on Clearview Street on Feb. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

The Decatur Police Department confirms a person of interest is in custody in Wednesday's death investigation.

Police found two people fatally shot inside a home in the 900 block of Clearview Street at about 2 p.m.

Police say the person of interest is an acquaintance of the victims. They said it was not a random act.

Police are still investigating what happened. They said more information will be released soon.

