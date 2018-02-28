Person of interest in custody in Decatur double fatality

Decatur police say two people were fatally shot on Clearview Street on Feb. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

The Decatur Police Department confirms a person of interest is in custody in Wednesday's death investigation.

Police found two people fatally shot inside a home in the 900 block of Clearview Street at about 2 p.m.

Police say the person of interest is an acquaintance of the victims. They said it was not a random act.

Police are still investigating what happened. They said more information will be released soon.

