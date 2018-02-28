Man facing capital murder charges in Decatur double shooting - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Man facing capital murder charges in Decatur double shooting

Decatur police say two people were fatally shot on Clearview Street on Feb. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF) Decatur police say two people were fatally shot on Clearview Street on Feb. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF)
(Source: Decatur Police Department) (Source: Decatur Police Department)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Decatur police tell us one man is facing capital murder charges in Wednesday's death investigation. Police are now telling us more about the suspect.

His name is Kendall Rucker. Witnesses say they saw Rucker running from the murder scene shortly after it happened.

Right now we know Rucker is charged with capital murder but so far, no bond has been set.

Decatur police are also identifying the two people found murdered. Their names are David Gullatte and Sharonda Bouldin.

Police found a young child left in the home who was unharmed.

Now, neighbors and police are asking a lot of questions as they try to figure out why two people were killed. 

There was a scene in the 900 block of Clearview Street around 2 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers spent nearly 6 hours looking for clues inside and outside the home as neighbors watched in the pouring rain.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-03-01 04:52:01 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

  • Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:28 AM EST2018-03-01 10:28:18 GMT
    Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly