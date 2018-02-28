Man facing capital murder charges in Decatur double shooting

Decatur police say two people were fatally shot on Clearview Street on Feb. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Decatur police tell us one man is facing capital murder charges in Wednesday's death investigation. Police are now telling us more about the suspect.

His name is Kendall Rucker. Witnesses say they saw Rucker running from the murder scene shortly after it happened.

Right now we know Rucker is charged with capital murder but so far, no bond has been set.

Decatur police are also identifying the two people found murdered. Their names are David Gullatte and Sharonda Bouldin.

Police found a young child left in the home who was unharmed.

Now, neighbors and police are asking a lot of questions as they try to figure out why two people were killed.

There was a scene in the 900 block of Clearview Street around 2 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers spent nearly 6 hours looking for clues inside and outside the home as neighbors watched in the pouring rain.

