Man charged with capital murder in Decatur double shooting

A suspect has been charged in a fatal double murder in Decatur.

Decatur police said they found the bodies of David Gullatte and Sharonda Bouldin inside a home on Clearview Street at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. They had been shot to death.

Police say there was also a young child in the home who was unharmed.

Investigators said they identified Kendall Rucker as the suspect. He was seen fleeing the home moments after the gunshots.

Rucker was arrested and charged with capital murder.

A family member said Rucker and Gullatte are second cousins.

