2 dead in Decatur shooting

Decatur police say two people were fatally shot on Clearview Street on Feb. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

The Decatur Police Department confirms two people are dead in a shooting at a home in the 900 block of Clearview Street.

The call was dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police are still investigating what happened. They said more information will be released soon.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48