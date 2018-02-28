More lanes coming to Redstone Arsenal's Gate 9

Two new lanes are being added to Redstone Arsenal’s main gate for inbound traffic.

Gate 9 is the installation’s busiest gate and sees half of the workforce travel its lanes every day.

It will soon undergo construction to add a seventh and eighth lane.

Plans are underway to create the two additional lanes, extend the canopy, furnish two additional guard booths and construct the necessary road additions around the inbound gate.

Officials say some of the challenges from the last construction period will not be an issue this time around because the need to have continuous by-pass lanes is not required.

The ability to turn south from Goss Road will not be affected and drivers will not have to go through the old gate house.

The addition of two lanes will require more gate guard staffing and plans for that are already in the works, according to operations officials.

During the construction phase, there will be short intervals when lane 5 will be impacted. Lane 6 will be closed completely as soon as the work begins.

Redstone Arsenal leaders ask commuters and visitors to be patient and pay attention when coming through the gate.

