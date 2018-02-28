Roads impacted due to potential flooding in TN Valley

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due to heavy rain and flooding potential.

[VIEW TIMELINE OF RAIN AND FLOODING CHANCES]

Showers and storms will pick back up during the morning hours on Thursday as a cold front pushes into the Valley. The arrival of that front will likely be between 6 A.M. & 9 A.M. from west to east.

READ MORE: Staying safe while driving in heavy rain

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Roads impacted in Madison County

The following roads have water over the surface:

Floyd Harbin(Flood Lane)

Pulaski Pike at Morris Road

Little Cove at McMullen Lane

The following roads have water over the surface; Floyd Harbin(Flood Lane), Pulaski Pike/Morris and Little Cove/McMullen. Find an alternate route. Don’t put your life, passengers and ?????? at risk because you ignored warnings! #TurnAroundDontDrown ???????? — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) March 1, 2018

Road Closures in Lauderdale County as of 2/28/18

County Road 112 is closed in Lauderdale County due to high water.

County Road 8 east of Highway 157 at the bridge just east of County Road 8 / County Road 139 intersection in Lauderdale County

County Road 31 at the slab in the Lauderdale County

County Road 81 in Lauderdale County

County Road 153 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County

County Road 534 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County

County Road 458 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48