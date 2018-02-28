Roads impacted due to potential flooding in TN Valley - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Roads impacted due to potential flooding in TN Valley

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due to heavy rain and flooding potential. 

Showers and storms will pick back up during the morning hours on Thursday as a cold front pushes into the Valley. The arrival of that front will likely be between 6 A.M. & 9 A.M. from west to east. 

Roads impacted in Madison County

The following roads have water over the surface: 

  • Floyd Harbin(Flood Lane)
  • Pulaski Pike at Morris Road
  • Little Cove at McMullen Lane

Road Closures in Lauderdale County as of 2/28/18

  • County Road 112 is closed in Lauderdale County due to high water.
  • County Road 8 east of Highway 157 at the bridge just east of County Road 8 / County Road 139 intersection in Lauderdale County
  • County Road 31 at the slab in the Lauderdale County
  • County Road 81 in Lauderdale County
  • County Road 153 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County
  • County Road 534 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County
  • County Road 458 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County

