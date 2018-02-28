Road closures due to potential flooding in Lauderdale County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Road closures due to potential flooding in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due to heavy rain and flooding potential. Steady rain has already moved into the Tennessee Valley overnight and will continue into the morning hours on Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday due to flooding potential. Morning rain totals should range from a half an inch to an inch and a half, with localized heavier amounts possible.

Road Closures

  • County Road 112 is closed in Lauderdale County due to high water.
  • County Road 8 east of Highway 157 at the bridge just east of County Road 8 / County Road 139 intersection in Lauderdale County
  • County Road 31 at the slab in the Lauderdale County
  • County Road 81 in Lauderdale County
  • County Road 153 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County
  • County Road 534 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County
  • County Road 458 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County

