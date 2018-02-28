Road closures due to potential flooding in Lauderdale County

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due to heavy rain and flooding potential. Steady rain has already moved into the Tennessee Valley overnight and will continue into the morning hours on Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday due to flooding potential. Morning rain totals should range from a half an inch to an inch and a half, with localized heavier amounts possible.

Road Closures

County Road 112 is closed in Lauderdale County due to high water.

County Road 8 east of Highway 157 at the bridge just east of County Road 8 / County Road 139 intersection in Lauderdale County

County Road 31 at the slab in the Lauderdale County

County Road 81 in Lauderdale County

County Road 153 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County

County Road 534 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County

County Road 458 closed at the slab in Lauderdale County

