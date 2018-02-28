Road closures due to potential flooding across the TN Valley

Today is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due to heavy rain and flooding potential. Steady rain has already moved into the Tennessee Valley overnight and will continue into the morning hours on Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 6 P.M. on Thursday due to flooding potential. Our morning rain totals should range from a half an inch to an inch and a half, with localized heavier amounts possible.

Road Closures

County Road 112 is closed in Lauderdale County due to high water.

