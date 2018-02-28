Early school dismissals due to potential flooding across TN Vall - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Early school dismissals due to potential flooding across TN Valley

With Wednesday and Thursday being First Alert Weather Days due to the possibility of dangerous flooding across the Tennessee Valley some school systems are dismissing early. 

Tennessee Schools

Fayetteville City Schools dismissing at 12 p.m. 

Giles County Schools dismissing at 11:00 a.m.

Lincoln County Schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

