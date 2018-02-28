Athens superintendent addresses school safety - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Athens superintendent addresses school safety

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay wants you to know that the school system is taking every measure possible to make sure your child is safe.

The superintendent highlighted some security upgrades in a letter to parents.

In this letter, Superintendent Holladay mentions the school system had a safety consultant look over the all the schools in the district back in 2013.

Since then, they have made several upgrades. In the letter, Holladay says they have added locked entrances into schools. Visitors now have to be approved before they can enter.

More cameras have been added and they have also implemented the use of the RAVE panic button. It immediately alerts police of an emergency and an exact location.

A safety review committee has also been created. That consists of parents, teachers, first responders and mental health professionals who will look over the school systems current safety measure and make any recommendations they believe is necessary to keep your child safe

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-28 05:12:13 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:51 AM EST2018-02-28 07:51:03 GMT

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

  • Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

    Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:41 AM EST2018-02-28 12:41:31 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:18 AM EST2018-02-28 14:18:37 GMT

    Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.

    More >>

    Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.

    More >>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly