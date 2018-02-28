Athens superintendent addresses school safety

Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay wants you to know that the school system is taking every measure possible to make sure your child is safe.

The superintendent highlighted some security upgrades in a letter to parents.

In this letter, Superintendent Holladay mentions the school system had a safety consultant look over the all the schools in the district back in 2013.

Since then, they have made several upgrades. In the letter, Holladay says they have added locked entrances into schools. Visitors now have to be approved before they can enter.

More cameras have been added and they have also implemented the use of the RAVE panic button. It immediately alerts police of an emergency and an exact location.

A safety review committee has also been created. That consists of parents, teachers, first responders and mental health professionals who will look over the school systems current safety measure and make any recommendations they believe is necessary to keep your child safe

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48