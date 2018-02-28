Jackson Co. Sheriff says threat eliminated at Section High - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jackson Co. Sheriff says threat eliminated at Section High

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office made announced on their Facebook page that a threat to Section School had been eliminated on Tuesday night.

Investigators received the information on Tuesday and they have a suspect is in custody.

The situation has been investigated and the threat is terminated. The name is withheld as the suspect is a juvenile.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly