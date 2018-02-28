Brandon: First Alert Weather Days for flooding threat Wednesday & Thursday

Today is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due to heavy rain and flooding potential. Steady rain has already moved into the Tennessee Valley overnight and will continue into the morning hours on Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 6 P.M. on Thursday due to flooding potential. Our morning rain totals should range from a half an inch to an inch and a half, with localized heavier amounts possible.

It looks as though we could get a break from the heavier rain during the middle of the day, but we will still have some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms through the middle of the afternoon.

This isn't good... Guidance coming into consensus of not only placement, but agreement in VERY HEAVY rain over the next 36 hours... Some spots possibly near 5 to 6 inches by Thursday afternoon. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/03UfeQk4bU — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 28, 2018

This evening showers and storms begin to ramp back up, by the evening commute with heavier rain expected again overnight tonight and in the Thursday morning.

Thursday is also a FIRST ALERT Weather Day as flooding potential will increase as we head on into the morning hours. There is the potential for some stronger storms on Thursday as a cold front comes through during the morning hours. This could not only bring heavy rain but some strong wind gusts in the range of 30 to 50 mph.

Storm totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with localized heavier amounts of 5 to 6 inches possible as well. The heavier rain will be along and north of the Tennessee River into Middle Tennessee. Make sure to watch out for rivers and streams as well as areas near lakes.

4 A.M. RADAR UPDATE: Heavy rain continues to push across the Tennessee Valley this morning. Already more than inch in the Shoals #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/cyxm5L1f0S — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 28, 2018

The good news is that after Thursday evening when the rain makes its way through we look to have a nice drive stretch of at least 72 to 80 hours, as sunshine returns Friday and will last into the weekend.

However, we do have some cooler temperatures making their way through to overnight lows. Some spots could drop into the low to mid-30s bringing a chance at frost both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

