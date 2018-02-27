Work release inmate escapes in Huntsville

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from the Decatur Work Release Center.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Kelvin Scruggs left his assigned job location in Huntsville Tuesday night. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact local law enforcement or call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Scruggs is 23 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red toboggan, red T-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes with red trim.

