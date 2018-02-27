Work release inmate escapes in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Work release inmate escapes in Huntsville

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kelvin Scruggs (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections) Kelvin Scruggs (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from the Decatur Work Release Center.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Kelvin Scruggs left his assigned job location in Huntsville Tuesday night. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact local law enforcement or call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Scruggs is 23 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red toboggan, red T-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes with red trim.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Home for sale: 4 beds, 3 1/2 baths, 1 porn set

    Home for sale: 4 beds, 3 1/2 baths, 1 porn set

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-02-27 23:38:38 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-02-27 23:42:21 GMT

    A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.

    More >>

    A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly