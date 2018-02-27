Decatur work release inmate captured

Authorities captured an escaped inmate overnight from the Decatur Work Release Center.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Kelvin Scruggs left his assigned job location in Huntsville on Tuesday night wearing a red toboggan, red T-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes with red trim.

Investigators tell us that Scruggs is back in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

