Decatur work release inmate captured - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Decatur work release inmate captured

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Kelvin Scruggs (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections) Kelvin Scruggs (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Authorities captured an escaped inmate overnight from the Decatur Work Release Center.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Kelvin Scruggs left his assigned job location in Huntsville on Tuesday night wearing a red toboggan, red T-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes with red trim. 

Investigators tell us that Scruggs is back in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections. 

